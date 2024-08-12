The Academy of Sciences Malaysia (ASM) and the Tropical Science Foundation (TSF) are delighted to invite you to the 2nd International Conference on Tropical Sciences 2024 (TropSc 2024), which will be held from 16 to 17 October 2024 at The Waterfront Hotel in Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia.

TropSc 2024 promises a dynamic programme featuring renowned experts, innovative research, and vibrant networking sessions across four main tracks: Agriculture, Architecture and Engineering, Medicine, and Natural Resources. This is a unique opportunity to learn, grow, and be inspired. Also, there will be additional special themes on Open Science, Protection of Indigenous and Local Knowledge and Climate Change.

Don’t miss out on this chance to advance your knowledge and network with fellow scientists and professionals in the field. Register now at https://www.akademisains.gov.my/events/tropsc2024/