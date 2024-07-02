This year the conference will be hosted by the Department of Geology, Universiti Malaya in collaboration with JMG, IGM, BOG. The conference will be in conjunction with the 65th Anniversary (Sapphire Jubilee) of the Faculty of Science, Universiti Malaya. The conference (NGC 2024) will continue the tradition as the premier geoscience event in the country; well attended by geologists from academia as well as the public and private sectors. On this occasion, the Organizing Committee of NGC 2024 would like to invite you to take part in the conference and share or discuss your latest research findings from various fields of geosciences.
Event Website: https://umevent.um.edu.my/NGC2024
Call for Abstracts: 37th National Geoscience Conference (NGC 2024)
Theme: Geoscience for a Sustainable Future
The Organizing Committee of NGC 2024 invites you to submit abstracts for oral and poster presentations on your latest research findings in all fields of geoscience.
Sub-themes:
- Disaster Risk Reduction, Climate Hazards and Engineering Geology
- Climate Change and Energy Mineral Resources
- Groundwater Resources
- Conservation Geology, Geotourism
- Quaternary, Coastal and Marine Geology
- Tectonics and Structural Geology
- Stratigraphy, Sedimentology and Paleontology
- Karst
- Geochemistry
- Geophysics, Geospatial Applications and Geotechnology
- Policies, Ethics and Professional Practice
Abstract Submission Deadline: August 1st , 2024
Join us at NGC 2024 and share your valuable insights in shaping a sustainable future!
For further information, please visit the conference website: https://umevent.um.edu.my/NGC2024