This year the conference will be hosted by the Department of Geology, Universiti Malaya in collaboration with JMG, IGM, BOG. The conference will be in conjunction with the 65th Anniversary (Sapphire Jubilee) of the Faculty of Science, Universiti Malaya. The conference (NGC 2024) will continue the tradition as the premier geoscience event in the country; well attended by geologists from academia as well as the public and private sectors. On this occasion, the Organizing Committee of NGC 2024 would like to invite you to take part in the conference and share or discuss your latest research findings from various fields of geosciences.

Event Website: https://umevent.um.edu.my/NGC2024



Call for Abstracts: 37th National Geoscience Conference (NGC 2024)

Theme: Geoscience for a Sustainable Future

The Organizing Committee of NGC 2024 invites you to submit abstracts for oral and poster presentations on your latest research findings in all fields of geoscience.

Sub-themes:

Disaster Risk Reduction, Climate Hazards and Engineering Geology

Climate Change and Energy Mineral Resources

Groundwater Resources

Conservation Geology, Geotourism

Quaternary, Coastal and Marine Geology

Tectonics and Structural Geology

Stratigraphy, Sedimentology and Paleontology

Karst

Geochemistry

Geophysics, Geospatial Applications and Geotechnology

Policies, Ethics and Professional Practice

Abstract Submission Deadline: August 1st , 2024

Join us at NGC 2024 and share your valuable insights in shaping a sustainable future!

For further information, please visit the conference website: https://umevent.um.edu.my/NGC2024