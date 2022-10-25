AI project by LU wins two awards at prestigious International Invention Innovation Competition

Lingnan University (LU) in Hong Kong has been putting great emphasis on research and knowledge transfer for social good. Two distinguished LU scholars’ knowledge transfer project “Personalised vocabulary learning system based on artificial intelligence techniques” , an integration of AI techniques and education, was recently awarded the Gold Medal and International Special Award at the 7th International Invention Innovation Competition in Canada (iCAN) 2022, organised by the Toronto International Society of Innovation & Advanced Skills (TISIAS).

Both in the world’s top 2 per cent of the most-cited scientists recognised by Stanford University in the US in 2021, Prof Xie Haoran, Associate Professor of Department of Computing and Decision Sciences and Prof Wong Man-leung, Head of Department of Computing and Decision Sciences, have been collaborating with Prof Zou Di from The Education University of Hong Kong to develop the prototype project, which aims to provide learning paths and recommend personalised learning tasks for students. The system facilitates personalised vocabulary learning for students in universities and secondary schools.

Prof Xie is very excited that the project received two awards in the same competition, saying: “I am very honoured that our research project has been recognised internationally. I always believe that artificial intelligence (AI) techniques can be applied to various domains for solving real-life problems. This project is an excellent example of integrating AI techniques in education.”

Prof Wong also pointed out that this project further demonstrates the efforts and achievements of the University in contributing to the society by applying AI techniques in areas that include education, smart city, smart AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things), etc.

The research team is completing the system interfaces and functions, and planning to add functions such as AI-based personalised assessment.