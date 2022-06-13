Asia Dengue Voice & Action (ADVA) convenes Singapore’s first Asia Dengue Summit from 13-15 June 2022

Invigorating discussions on key topics such as the latest dengue epidemiology research from Asia, updates on infection treatment and vaccine trials and the current state of vector control across 12 symposiums

Takeda will feature the 54-month data results from the pivotal Phase 3 Tetravalent Immunisation against Dengue Efficacy Study (TIDES) trial and conclude the evaluation of the primary two-dose series of their dengue vaccine candidate

Singapore’s Minister for Sustainability and the Environment (MSE), Ms Grace Fu, to deliver keynote address and give updates on the dengue situation in Singapore and expansion plans for Project Wolbachia for summit’s closing

SINGAPORE, 13 JUNE 2022 – Asia Dengue Voice & Action (“ADVA”), will convene over 200 clinicians, researchers, government public health leaders and policymakers across Asia to exchange ideas, updates and achievements on dengue management strategies for the region at its 5th Asia Dengue Summit 2022.

The three-day summit held in Orchard Hotel from 13 to 15 June 2022, is Singapore’s first summit following the successful congregations in various Southeast Asian cities including Bangkok, Thailand in 2016, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in 2018, and Jakarta, Indonesia in 2019 – before a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Themed “Roll Back Dengue” and organised as a hybrid event, there will be a total of 12 symposiums held across the three days. Topics discussed will include key topics such as the latest dengue epidemiology research from Asia, updates on dengue case classifications, diagnosis, infection treatment and vaccine trials; the current state of vector control and other interventions; proposed modifications to vaccination guidelines, overcoming vaccine hesitancy, and more.

“Dengue is not only an endemic disease in the region. Rising population densities in cities around the world and climate change are also interlocking to make Asia even more vulnerable to frequent dengue outbreaks. Singapore, like its neighbours, has been battling a sharp rise in domestic dengue cases over the last two years. This summit comes at an opportune time for us to learn how we can use the latest science and collaborate as an international dengue prevention community to combat the rapidly growing global threat of dengue,” said Prof. Ooi Eng Eong, Organising Chairperson of the 5th Asia Dengue Summit.

The Pressing Issue of Rising Dengue Cases in Asia

According to statistics by the World Health Organisation (WHO), 3.9 billion people from 129 countries are at risk of infection with dengue viruses. An estimated 100 million people fall ill with dengue each year. Among these people, 70% of the dengue burden is in Asia, with Southeast Asia named as one of the most seriously affected regions.

Singapore’s National Environment Agency (NEA) urged immediate action against dengue as numbers are expected to hit a record high. In 2022 alone, more than 14,000dengue cases have already been reported, exceeding the total 5,258 reported in 2021.

Igor Gomes, Cluster Head of Takeda Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam & Philippines, said, “Dengue continues to be a threat and remains a public health issue in the region despite years of public health efforts and interventions to curb this endemic disease.” He continued, “At the 5th Asia Dengue Summit, we will present the positive 54-month clinical trial outcomes of our live-attenuated tetravalent dengue vaccine candidate. By demonstrating the efficacy and safety of the vaccine candidate, we are hopeful that this will support the region’s efforts to curb the threat of dengue in a holistic approach. We are committed to working closely with our stakeholders to enable access to the vaccine.”

Asia Dengue Summit’s closing by Singapore’s Minister for Sustainability and the Environment (MSE), Ms Grace Fu to deliver her keynote address

This year’s summit will also see the involvement of Singapore’s National Environment Agency (NEA), as well as the attendance of Ms. Grace Fu, Singapore’s Minister for Sustainability and the Environment (MSE). Minister will be delivering a keynote address on the third day (15 June) of the summit, in conjunction with ASEAN Dengue Day, a day declared by ASEAN Health Ministers in 2011.

Her address will be followed by a sharing session by Dr. Ng Lee Ching, Group Director (Environmental Health Institute), from NEA on upcoming measures in Singapore for mosquito control to combat dengue fever including expansion plans for Project Wolbachia.

