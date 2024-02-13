Asia-Pacific Biopharma Excellence Awards 2024

The Asia-Pacific Biopharma Excellence Awards 2024 seeks to give recognition to exceptional Asian bioprocessing, logistics and supply chain management, as well as clinical trials experts, organisations and technologies over the past year. Recognising outstanding achievements of top biopharma leaders in the industry, the Asia-Pacific Biopharma Excellence Awards applauds extraordinary leaders & trend-setters of today and inspires innovators of tomorrow.

The award ceremony will be held in conjunction with 11th Biologics Manufacturing Asia 2024, 8th BioLogistics World Asia 2024 & 2nd Clinical Trials Festival Asia 2024. ABEA 2024 will take place on 20th March 2024 at Sands Expo & Convention Center, Singapore Event Details:
Date: 20th March 2024
Time: 6PM - end
Venue: Sands Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

How do I register? 
1. Follow the link here to Singapore Company Registration page: https://www.eventbrite.sg/e/asia-pacific-biopharma-excellence-awards-2024-sg-company-tickets-721078935507?aff=oddtdtcreator &  Non-Singapore Company Registration Page: https://www.eventbrite.sg/e/asia-pacific-biopharma-excellence-awards-2024-non-sg-company-tickets-721081513217?aff=oddtdtcreator
2. Select 'Get Tickets'
3. Select Asia Pacific Biopharma Excellence Awards Ticket
4. Use promocode: 10OFF
5. Pay and checkout

Website link: https://biopharmaawards.imapac.com/asia-pacific-biopharma-excellence-awards-2024/

