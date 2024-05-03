Biologics Manufacturing Korea (BMK) 2024

Look forward to connecting with globally recognized exhibitors from Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) and Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs). The event will specifically feature Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Excellence and a specific Case Study Session in this transformative field, along with discussions on facility design and capacity planning.

Dive deeper into the program agenda, comprehensive case studies from our past year’s post-event report, as well as our latest South Korea-focused eBooks here.

Are you keen on making meaningful connections with research leaders and service providers from the South Korea Biologics industry? Take part in our conference here as an attendee – limited promotions apply to tickets so register soon.

Are you a biopharma expert whose desire is to collaborate with other key decision-makers across fields and establish your company presence? For speaker/exhibitor/general enquiries, email us at [email protected] and the relevant contact person will be in touch with you.