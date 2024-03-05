Call for Articles: Trends in Peace and Sustainability

The Network for Education and Research on Peace and Sustainability (NERPS) at Hiroshima University is inviting submissions for “Trends in Peace and Sustainability” (TRENDS), an innovative academic platform dedicated to exploring the complex interplay between peace and sustainability. TRENDS aims to become a forum for scholars, professionals, and advocates to share their research, insights, and viewpoints on the pursuit of peace amid sustainability challenges. It aims to promote interdisciplinary engagement, stimulating conversation and catalyzing efforts towards a sustainable and peaceful future.

Contributors are invited to submit short articles, analyses, and commentary that explore the peace and sustainability nexus. More details are available through the TRENDS submission portal: https://bit.ly/nerpstrends. Submissions will undergo a thorough review and editorial process. The editorial team consists of Dahlia Simangan, John Lee Candelaria, and Joshua Fisher.

Check out the submission guidelines here.

Download TRENDS' call for submissions flyer here.

