Cheap substitute for expensive metal in an industrially common chemical reaction

Osaka, Japan – The chemical industry commonly uses rare, expensive metals to produce pharmaceuticals and other essential substances. Replacing these metals whenever possible with more-abundant, cheaper substitutes would benefit environmental sustainability, lower costs, and minimize the risk of supply chain disruptions.

Now, in a study recently published in Chemistry – A European Journal, researchers from Osaka University and collaborating partners have met this need in their work on an industrially useful chemical transformation. The simple, gentle reaction conditions reported here might inspire researchers who are working to reduce use of expensive metals for as many chemical reactions as possible.

So-called noble metals are especially versatile materials. For example, palladium is a metal of choice for catalyzing a chemical transformation – converting nitriles into primary amines – that is a common step in nylon and plastics production. However, such metals are rare and costly. Substitutes based on common metals such as nickel could be cheaper catalysts. Unfortunately, many cheap metals require challenging experimental conditions, such as high pressures and temperatures, for the previously mentioned chemical transformation. Determining whether nickel carbide has the same limitations – and if not, evaluating the scope of the chemical transformations that are possible with this catalyst – was the goal of the research team’s study.