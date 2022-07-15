CityU chemists develop a strategy for highly efficient and stable perovskite solar cells

Traditional solar cells are made of silicon, which has high power conversion efficiency and good stability. But they are relatively expensive and are reaching their practical and economic photovoltaic efficiency limits. Perovskites are regarded as the leading contender to replace silicon as the material of choice for solar panels. Perovskite solar cells are expected to cost less, have a low-manufacturing temperature, and are lightweight and flexible. They can be printed on plastic films as flexible solar cells, or can be used as window glass coating to absorb sunlight, offering wide usability.

Among the different types of perovskite solar cells, those with an inverted design configuration have exhibited exceptional stability, making them good candidates to reach the lifetime of commercial silicon solar cells. However, perovskite materials include chemically reactive components, which can easily volatilise and degrade under high temperature and humidity, shortening the solar cells’ operational lifetime. And there was still a lack of strategy to enhance the efficiency of inverted perovskite solar cells up to 25% to rival that of silicon solar cells, while maintaining their stability.

Inspired by the unique properties of a metal-containing materials called ferrocenes, Dr Zhu Zonglong, Assistant Professor in CityU’s Department of Chemistry, overcame these obstacles with a new approach. In collaboration with Professor Nicholas Long from Imperial College, Dr Zhu’s team ingeniously added ferrocenes to perovskite solar cells as an interface between the light-absorbing layer and the electron transporting layer, achieving a breakthrough. “We are the first team to successfully boost inverted perovskite solar cells to a record-high efficiency of 25% and pass the stability test set by International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC),” said Dr Zhu.

The findings were published in the prestigious scientific journal Science under the title “Organometallic-functionalized interfaces for highly efficient inverted perovskite solar cells”.