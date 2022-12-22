CityU develops two novel hydrogen production catalysts based on mineral gel and "crystalline-amorphous" dual-phase nano-aluminium alloy

Their electrocatalyst precursor is prepared using a simple method. First, solutions of polyoxometalate acid (PMo) and ferric ions (Fe3+) are mixed at room temperature, resulting in novel two-dimensional iron–phosphomolybdic-acid nanosheets. After excess water is removed by centrifugation, the nanosheets become mineral hydrogel free of any organic molecules. The process is much more convenient and economical than the previously reported processes that typically require high temperature and pressure, and longer time for the self-assembly of single-atom substrate precursors.

After a further phosphating treatment (at 500 ℃) of this mineral gel precursor, a single-iron-atom dispersed heterogeneous nanosheet catalyst (“Fe/[email protected]-based-HNSs”) is formed, avoiding the time-consuming fabrication process of loading single atoms on the substrate.

The experiments found that the new catalyst exhibits excellent electrocatalytic activity and long-term durability in the HER, manifesting an overpotential of only 38.5 mV at 10 mA cm−2, and ultra stability without performance deterioration over 600 hours at a current density up to 200 mA cm−2.

“This is one of the best performances achieved by non-noble-metal HER electrocatalysts,” said Professor Lu. “The unique idea of using mineral gel to synthesize monatomic dispersed heterogeneous catalysts provides an important theoretical basis and direction for the next step of scalable production of cheap and efficient catalysts, which can help contribute to lowering the cost of hydrogen production in the long run.”

Their findings were published in the scientific journal Nature Communications under the title “Two-dimensional mineral hydrogel-derived single atoms-anchored heterostructures for ultrastable hydrogen evolution”.

The first author of the paper is Dr Lyu Fucong from CityU. The corresponding authors are Professor Lu, Dr Li Yangyang, Associate Professor in MSE, and Dr Sun Ligang, Assistant Professor in the School of Science at the Harbin Institute of Technology.

The research was supported by the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Cooperation Zone Shenzhen Park Project, the National Key R&D Program of China, the National Natural Science Foundation of China, the Guangdong Basic and Applied Basic Research Foundation, the Science, Technology and Innovation Commission of Shenzhen Municipality, and the Hong Kong Innovation and Technology Commission via the Hong Kong Branch of National Precious Metals Material Engineering Research Center at CityU.

To tackle the high cost problem of commercial platinum-based electrocatalysts, the team led by Professor Lu made another breakthrough recently. They have provided a solution through the rational nanostructured alloy design to develop a low-cost, high-performance electrocatalyst.