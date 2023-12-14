CityU develops the world’s first universal metasurface antenna for high-security 6G communications

In a world first, the team developed a universal metasurface antenna that allows the independent and simultaneous manipulation of amplitude, phase, frequency, polarisation and direction of electromagnetic radiation.

“A universal component capable of manipulating all the fundamental wave properties is the Holy Grail for physicists and engineers,” said Professor Chan, who is also Director of the State Key Laboratory of Terahertz and Millimeter Waves (SKLTMW).

As research on 6G wireless communication systems progresses worldwide, the universal metasurface antenna holds immense potential for various applications in 6G systems. Its advanced waveform manipulation capabilities and enhanced security features are crucial for integrating sensing and communications.

The universal metasurface antenna can be used for next-generation, large-capacity, high-security information systems, real-time imaging, and wireless power transfer. The antenna's inherent direction modulation properties also enhance privacy and security, making it an ideal candidate for eavesdropper-proof communications.

The paper, titled "A universal metasurface antenna to manipulate all fundamental characteristics of electromagnetic waves", was published online in Nature Communications.

Professor Wu Gengbo, from the Department of Electrical Engineering and a SKLTMW member, explained that the universal metasurface antenna can manipulate information by directly generating the modulated waveform in free space.

“We hope that the universal metasurface antenna can work as a simplified information transmitter with low cost, high integration and low power consumption,” said Professor Wu, who is the first author of the paper.