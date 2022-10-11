CityU material scientists discover a new mechanism to increase the strength and ductility of high-entropy alloys

The strength-ductility trade-off is a longstanding issue for conventional alloys that are usually based on one or two principal elements, meaning that increasing the strength usually sacrifices ductility. In the past decade, a new alloy design strategy was proposed: mixing multiple elements to form alloys, termed “multi-principal element alloys” (MPEAs) or “high-entropy alloys” (HEAs). MPEAs exhibit excellent mechanical properties, such as both great ductility and superb strength.

These excellent mechanical properties are believed to originate from severe atomic lattice distortion caused by the random mixing of multiple principal elements with distinct atomic sizes, bonding variations, and crystal structure differences, which in turn lead to a “heterogeneous lattice strain effect”. However, the heterogeneous lattice strain field (a strain field refers to the distribution of strain through part of a body) is difficult to quantify and characterize, so its impact on strengthening alloys via three-dimensional (3D) dynamic dislocation has been ignored until recently.

But the latest experiments and a series of simulations done by the research team co-led by Professor Yang Yong, in CityU’s Department of Mechanical Engineering, and Professor Fang Qihong, at Hunan University, show that the heterogeneous strain field could contribute to the enhanced mechanical properties of MPEAs through the new heterogeneous strain-induced strengthening mechanisms, leading to strength-ductility synergy in the alloys. Their findings were published in the scientific journal The Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) under the title “Heterogeneous lattice strain strengthening in severely distorted crystalline solids”.