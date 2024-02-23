CityU ranks first among Hong Kong universities for the 8th consecutive year for the most US patents granted

“CityU is committed to promoting inspirational, interactive and innovative education, fostering a culture of innovation and excellence in research, and developing innovative solutions to address global issues through groundbreaking research,” said Professor Freddy Boey, CityU President. “Through initiatives like HK Tech 300 and the CityU Academy of Innovation, CityU actively drives the transformation of intellectual property into practical applications, and nurtures tech talent and enterprise to contribute to society.” As of February 2024, CityU has filed more than 1,540 patents for technologies around the world, 747 of which have been granted so far.

Furthermore, CityU was recognised as the Most International University in the World in the recently published Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2024. CityU’s outstanding innovation and research achievements have also earned a lot of recognition. For example, CityU won 36 awards at the 48th International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva, the highest number of awards among local universities for the third consecutive year. And 27 CityU faculty members were named Highly Cited Researchers in 2023 by Clarivate, placing CityU 44th worldwide, 10th in Asia and 2nd in Hong Kong. By faculty size, CityU’s percentage of the world’s most Highly Cited Researchers puts us first in Hong Kong. In addition, over 180 faculty members were among Stanford University’s list of the world’s top 2% most-cited scientists in 2022. Compared to faculty size, CityU’s percentage of the world’s top 2% of the most highly cited scientists was one of the highest among universities in Asia.