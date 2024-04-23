NerOcean – Monitoring the ocean’s health with photochemical sensor

HK Tech 300 provides multi-faceted support to nurture researchers to become entrepreneurs

Transforming research results into products and launching them in the market often leads to many setbacks and difficulties, but Dr Ng believes in “persistence” and has overcome many difficulties on the entrepreneurship road with support from many parties.

As a researcher at university, he did not know how the business world works. “The mindsets required for research and business are very different. When doing research, we focus on the knowledge and results that we want to obtain; but in the business world, we also have to solve the problems of our customers. After my contact with the business and industrial communities, I now think more about the problems that other parties and customers need to solve. Can I help them solve these problems? If not, what other possibilities are there? The needs of others come first now,” he said.

He was hesitant at the beginning, asking “Should I start a business based on my research outputs?” When he learnt about HK Tech 300 Innovation and Entrepreneurship Programme, he found that it provides entrepreneurship training, helping him to learn about business operations, business models and proposal development, and offers opportunities to network with industry and investors. And HK Tech 300 has created a unique start-up ecosystem, bringing together start-up teams from different sectors, which can support and encourage each other on technology development and the entrepreneurial journey.

Research in line with the world – integration of industry, academia and research

“In the past, we used to do research rigorously in the laboratory. With the support of HK Tech 300 and the entrepreneurial experience in the past two to three years, we have had more opportunities to connect with the outside world,” he said. “Today, we are still very dedicated to technology research and development. We must do it and do it well. But at the same time, we also try to understand the needs of industry and provide corresponding solutions.” He also noted that many scientific research colleagues in Hong Kong are working on commercialising their research outputs. He believes that this will become the mainstream trend.

NerOcean is currently collaborating with government departments, such as the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department and the Environmental Protection Department, to test the sensors in five to six aquaculture areas in Hong Kong. The third phase of prototype development is expected to be launched from June to July this year. NerOcean aims to market the sensors in some coastal cities in the mainland, focusing first on the Greater Bay Area, where they hope to establish production lines and partnerships with local companies in the future.

The team is also collaborating with CityU’s State Key Laboratory of Marine Pollution to launch a project called “Artificial Mussels” to monitor the content of heavy metals and radioactive substances in the ocean. They plan to test it in nearly 100 estuaries in 50 countries around the world, contributing to the sustainable development of blue economy and the planet.