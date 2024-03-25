EdUHK Partners with HKSTP, Cyberport for Innovation and Entrepreneurship

Building on the success of last year's collaboration with Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP), the EdUHK-HKSTP Co-Ideation Programme has become a cornerstone of the University's commitment to supporting start-ups and fostering innovation. This year, 11 start-up teams were given a place at the Hong Kong Science Park. They are set to benefit from an enriched suite of resources, including mentorship and business development guidance.

For the first time, the EdUHK EASE Fund also partnered with Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited (Cyberport) this year. Cyberport supports in driving the growth and development of innovation and entrepreneurship at the University, providing various opportunities for the EdUHK entrepreneurial community, and strengthening the support network available to budding start-ups.

EdUHK Associate Vice President (Research) Professor Ken Yung Kin-lam applauded the outstanding performance of the participating teams. He spoke of the ability they had demonstrated to transform research output into an array of solutions that can address pressing market needs. That exemplifies the innovative spirit that the University champions.

Professor Yung said, “I take great pride in what the teams have achieved, as they have dedicated themselves to drive positive change in our society.”

Since its establishment in 2018, the EASE Fund has allocated over HK$16 million to support 38 winning start-ups, with more than 165 teams receiving guidance from professional mentors.

The EASE Fund continues to play a pivotal role in EdUHK's knowledge transfer (KT) activity. By offering seed funding and entrepreneurial support, the Fund acts as a conduit for KT, and enables participants to harness their creativity to address real-world challenges.

