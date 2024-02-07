HK Tech 300 Southeast Asia Start-up Competition attracts over 100 overseas start-ups

The start-ups specialise in various fields, such as deep tech, artificial intelligence, biotech and health technology. Most of them see this competition as an opportunity to enter the Hong Kong market, establish connections with potential investors and partners, and expand their business to the Mainland and other markets, showing that the competition contributes to attracting overseas tech talent to the city.

CityU launched HK Tech 300, a large-scale flagship innovation and entrepreneurship programme in 2021, with a total allocation of HK$600 million. To date, HK Tech 300 has cultivated more than 790 start-ups and teams, including over 130 start-ups awarded up to HK$1 million each in angel fund investment. To further promote the innovation and technology (I&T) ecosystem in the region, CityU launched the HK Tech 300 SEA Competition to support Southeast Asian start-ups in technology transformation and expanding their business to Hong Kong, the Mainland and beyond, leveraging the unique advantages and resources available in Hong Kong.