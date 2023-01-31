CityU researchers develop wireless, ultrathin “Skin VR” to provide a vivid, “personalised” touch experience in the virtual world

High pixel-density device provides a personalised experience

“Electrotactile stimulation is a good method to provide effective virtual touch for users,” Dr Yu explained. “However, as individuals have different sensitivities, the same feedback strength might be felt differently in different users’ hands. So we need to customise the feedback parameters accordingly to provide a universal tool for all users to eliminate another major bottleneck in the current haptic technology.”

The ultra-soft feature of WeTac allows the threshold currents to be easily mapped for individual users to determine the optimised parameters for each part of the hand. Based on the personalised threshold data, electrotactile feedback can be delivered to any part of the hand on demand in a proper intensity range to avoid causing pain or being too weak to be felt. In this way, virtual tactile information, including spatial and temporal sequences, can be faithfully reproduced over the whole hand.

The WeTac patches are worn on the hands to provide programmable spatio-temporal feedback patterns, with 32 electrotactile stimulation pixels on the palm instead of the fingertips only. The average centre-to-centre distance between the electrodes is about 13mm, providing wide coverage over the whole hand.

The device has several built-in safety measures to protect users from electric shock, and the temperature of the device is maintained in a relatively low range of 27 to 35.5°C to avoid causing any thermal discomfort during continuous operation.