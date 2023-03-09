CityU researchers identify a protein that promotes cancer metastasis, providing a new potential treatment target

“Cancer metastasis is a complex process. Stiffness in tumours and the surrounding tissues is known to increase along with the tumour growth, which creates confined spaces or channel-like tracks of pores for tumour cell migration and metastasis in multiple cancer types. But the mechanism of this confined migration remains unclear,” said Professor Michael Yang Mengsu, Vice-President (Research and Technology) and Yeung Kin Man Chair Professor of Biomedical Sciences at CityU, who led the cross-institutional research. “We aim to deeply study the cancer metastasis mechanism and identify novel genes and proteins related to it.”

Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is the most common type of the second leading cause of cancer death worldwide – liver cancer. Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) is another highly aggressive cancer with a five-year survival rate of less than 10%. Both of them have a typical feature of solid tumours with excessive extracellular matrix (ECM) deposition containing confined pores or channel-like tracks that enable cancer cell migration. So the team chose these two different cancer types as the study subjects.

Developing methods to study the migration mechanism

In collaboration with the Second Affiliated Hospital of Chongqing Medical University (CQMU), Professor Yang’s team first collected HCC and PDAC specimens for analysis from 153 and 63 patients, respectively, who had not received chemotherapy or radiotherapy before surgery. The team also obtained human liver cancer and pancreatic cancer cell lines from the National Institutes of Health in the USA.

“The main challenge was to simulate the complex cancer microenvironment,” explained Professor Yang. “But there is a lack of study models for cell migration in confined environment. So we developed a series of multidimensional platforms and 2D and 3D in vitro and in vivo models to comprehensively study the cell migration process.”