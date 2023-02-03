CityU researchers invented a novel device enabling high-resolution observation of liquid phase dynamic processes at nanoscale

The use of conventional TEM is limited to thin, stable and solid samples because of the vacuum environment (a vacuum environment prevents the electrons from being absorbed or deflected along their pathways and affecting observation) in the chamber for holding the specimens. Liquid specimens are vacuum-incompatible, so they cannot be directly probed in traditional TEM. Fortunately, with the emergence of the more advanced in-situ “liquid cell TEM”, it is possible to study liquid phase dynamic processes in situ, such as observing crystal nucleation and growth in solution, electrochemical reactions in energy devices, and the life activities of living cells. The “liquid cell” is a core component of TEM to hold the specimens for the electron beam to pass through, thus enabling in-situ observation. But it is challenging to manufacture a high-quality liquid cell for TEM because it involves incorporating electrodes and encapsulating electrolytes in a tiny “closed” liquid cell to prevent leakage and connect it to an external power source at the same time.

A research team co-led by Dr Zeng Zhiyuan, Assistant Professor in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering at CityU, and Professor Li Ju from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) successfully developed an efficient and novel method to fabricate “closed” electrochemical liquid cells, which can greatly improve the resolution of TEM with liquid samples.

“The newly developed closed liquid cell performs two main jobs: (1) enclosing the liquid samples in a closed container, thereby separating them from the microscope vacuum environment; and (2) confining the liquid samples to a thin enough liquid layer using two electron-transparent silicon nitride (SiNx) windows, so that electrons can travel through the liquid layer and image the reactions,” explained Dr Zeng.