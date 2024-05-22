CityU signs a strategic cooperation agreement with Shanghai Jiao Tong University to promote science and innovation in Hong Kong and Shanghai

The agreement signing ceremony was held at the “2024 Pujiang Innovation Forum: New Space for Innovation Cooperation – Shanghai Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Dialogue” (「2024浦江創新論壇：創新協力新空間——滬港科技創新對話」). The Forum facilitated in-depth discussions on innovative areas of science and technology, as well as emerging industries, and explored ways to foster an innovation ecosystem in both Hong Kong and Shanghai. Furthermore, it promoted cooperation and exchanges in scientific research, start-up incubation, industrial chain extension, and fintech. The Forum commenced with opening speeches by Mr Gong Zheng, Mayor of Shanghai, and Mr Paul Chan Mo-po, Financial Secretary of the HKSAR Government. This was followed by keynote addresses by Professor Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the HKSAR Government, and Mr Luo Dajin, Director of the Science and Technology Commission of Shanghai Municipality. A number of speeches by other guest speakers were also delivered at the event.

Integration of resources to create a win-win situation

The strategic cooperation agreement between CityU and SJTU was signed by Professor Michael Yang Mengsu, Senior Vice-President (Innovation and Enterprise) of CityU, and Professor Xi Lifeng, Vice-President of SJTU, in the presence of Mr Gong Zheng, Mr Paul Chan Mo-po, and other guests at the event.

SJTU is a “comprehensive, innovative and international” national key university that was ranked 51st in the QS World University Rankings 2024. The Shanghai “Grand neoBay Sci-tech Innovation Park” also regards SJTU as its core engine, given the university’s exemplary level of science, technology and innovation.

In his speech on the construction of the “Grand neoBay Sci-tech Innovation Park”, Professor Xi noted, “With the important mission of serving Shanghai to build a sci-tech innovation centre with global influence, SJTU has built a series of new research platforms in the ‘Grand neoBay’ to facilitate the clustering of key industries in the region. This will enable the linking of talent, innovation, industry and funding chains. SJTU is keen to deepen its exchanges with relevant parties in Hong Kong, including government departments, academic institutions and research centres, in the ‘Grand neoBay’ initiative. It also aspires to expand the sci-tech innovation network of each other and contribute to the advancement of Shanghai-Hong Kong sci-tech innovation cooperation.”

Professor Yang said, “CityU is committed to nurturing young entrepreneurs and deep-tech start-ups through the HK Tech 300 programme and the CityU Academy of Innovation. To date, over 90 public and private organisations have become strategic partners, co-investment partners and supporting organisations of HK Tech 300. The partnership with SJTU will enable CityU to further expand its work in science, technology and innovation. The collaboration will facilitate in-depth cooperation, resources integration and mutual benefits between the two universities, and advance the development of the science, technology and innovation ecosystems in Hong Kong, Shanghai and the entire country.”

Mutual support for young people and start-ups

The collaboration will be based on CityU’s HK Tech 300 programme and SJTU’s model of breeding innovation driven by science and technology in the “Grand neoBay”. The partnership will co-create an innovation and start-up incubation base, and organise innovation and entrepreneurship competitions. Moreover, HK Tech 300 will be supported in the Mainland (especially in Shanghai) in terms of promotion, space, start-up incubation and development. In addition, CityU will provide comprehensive support in terms of space and services to facilitate the incubation and development of SJTU-affiliated start-ups in Hong Kong.

To further nurture research talent, the Master of Science in Venture Creation programme offered by the CityU Academy of Innovation (CAI) will strengthen exchanges and cooperation with SJTU's Master of Technology Transfer programme. Through the CAI’s Graduate Research and Innovation Trek Programme (GRIT), it will also provide professional guidance to the SJTU-affiliated start-up teams, guiding the trainees in transforming and commercialising their research results to become start-up projects.

SJTU will support the CAI’s Overseas Start-up Technology Entrepreneur Programme (STEP), providing selected CityU undergraduates with internship opportunities in leading technology-based companies and organisations around the world.