CityU is the top university in Hong Kong for most US patents granted for the sixth consecutive year; 75 patents and technologies licensed through HK Tech 300

Under the leadership CityU President Way Kuo, the University advocates “the integration of teaching and research” in alignment with other world-class universities. It is committed to promoting a knowledge-based economy and has become an innovation hub for research and professional education. As at 31 August 2022, CityU had applied for more than 1,250 patents for technologies around the globe, of which 701 had been granted.

President Kuo expressed his pride in CityU’s remarkable achievements in innovation. “Driven by the synergy of top-notch research output and groundbreaking entrepreneurship programmes, CityU has become one of the world’s most innovative universities. Our pace of innovation will continue to accelerate and further contribute to society.”

CityU’s outstanding innovation and research capabilities have been repeatedly recognised. For example, CityU won 22 awards at the Inventions Geneva Evaluation Days 2022, the highest number of awards among local universities, while over 170 faculty members were among Stanford University’s list of the world’s top 2% most-cited scientists in 2021. By faculty size, this makes CityU faculty among the three best-performing academics in Asia. The impact of CityU research is also reflected in the tripling of knowledge transfer income over the past few years.

HK Tech 300 fosters the transfer of CityU intellectual property and technology into practical applications

To provide educational and growth opportunities for young people and translate CityU research results and intellectual property into practical applications, CityU launched “HK Tech 300”, a large-scale flagship innovation and entrepreneurship programme, in March 2021, with an allocation of HK$500 million. This substantial funding and the scale make HK Tech 300 the largest university-based entrepreneurship programme in Asia.

HK Tech 300 aims to create 300 start-ups in three years. The programme has so far awarded 360 start-up teams a seed fund of HK$100,000 each, and more than 70 start-up companies angel fund investment of up to HK$1 million each. Through HK Tech 300, 75 licensing agreements have been signed between CityU and a number of start-ups and project teams to allow these companies to use CityU intellectual property and technology to develop innovative tech products and services.