Climate Change x Disaster Reduction: Thinking about sustainable recovery in the context of SDGs

A joint forum by APN, ADRC, JICA Kansai, and Graduate School of Disaster Resilience and Governance, University of Hyogo

APN, in collaboration with the Asian Disaster Reduction Center (ADRC),  Japan International Cooperation Agency Kansai Center (JICA Kansai), and Graduate School of Disaster Resilience and Governance, University of Hyogo, will hold a forum under the theme of “Climate Change x Disaster Reduction” to consider sustainable recovery in the context of SDGs.

Event information

  • Date and time: Sunday, 13 February 2022, 13:00–16:30 JST (view local time)
  • Venue: 2F Lasse Hall, Blanche Rose, Kobe, Japan (view Google Map)
  • Live streaming: Zoom Webinar (register)
  • Capacity: 60 at the venue, 300 online (first come first served)
  • Languages: Japanese and English, with simultaneous interpretation available

Participation

Participation is free of charge.

Programme

Part 1: Urban development in consideration of sustainable recovery

  • Climate change adaptation efforts by the Ministry of the Environment, Japan
    Gen’ichiro Tsukada, Director, Climate Change Adaptation Office, Ministry of the Environment, Government of Japan
  • Climate change adaptation measures in Hyogo Prefecture
    Kotoko Uenishi, Director, Global Warming Solutions Division, Environmental Management Bureau, Agricultural & Environmental Affairs Department, Hyogo Prefectural Government
  • Disaster resilient cities from the perspective of SDGs
    Tomohiro Tabata, Associate Professor, Graduate School of Human Development and Environment, Kobe University
  • Resilient land use and housing
    Michiko Bamba, Professor, Graduate School of Disaster Resilience and Governance, University of Hyogo

Part 2: Local communities

  • Creating Sustainable Community through Community Based Disaster Management Plan
    Mayumi Sakamoto, Professor, Graduate School of Disaster Resilience and Governance, University of Hyogo
  • Disaster resilient community: Case Study in the Philippines
    Gerald Potutan, Senior Researcher, Asian Disaster Reduction Center
  • Disaster resilient community: Case Study in Banda Aceh, Indonesia
    Nafesa Ismail. Programme Officer, APN Secretariat
  • Human resource development to support community-based disaster risk reduction in developing countries
    Chieko Kajisawa, Director, Program Division 1, JICA Kansai/Disaster Reduction Learning Center (DRLC)
From 13 Feb 2022
Until 13 Feb 2022
Kobe
Japan
Event website
Register for Zoom Webinar
Climate Change
Disasters
Environment
Climatology
Asia-Pacific Network for Global Change Research