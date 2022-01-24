Climate Change x Disaster Reduction: Thinking about sustainable recovery in the context of SDGs

APN, in collaboration with the Asian Disaster Reduction Center (ADRC), Japan International Cooperation Agency Kansai Center (JICA Kansai), and Graduate School of Disaster Resilience and Governance, University of Hyogo, will hold a forum under the theme of “Climate Change x Disaster Reduction” to consider sustainable recovery in the context of SDGs.

Event information

Date and time: Sunday, 13 February 2022, 13:00–16:30 JST (view local time)

Venue: 2F Lasse Hall, Blanche Rose, Kobe, Japan (view Google Map)

Live streaming: Zoom Webinar (register)

Capacity: 60 at the venue, 300 online (first come first served)

Languages: Japanese and English, with simultaneous interpretation available

Participation

Participation is free of charge.

To participate via Zoom Webinar, please register here.

To participate at the venue, please register here.

Programme

Part 1: Urban development in consideration of sustainable recovery

Climate change adaptation efforts by the Ministry of the Environment, Japan

Gen’ichiro Tsukada, Director, Climate Change Adaptation Office, Ministry of the Environment, Government of Japan

Kotoko Uenishi, Director, Global Warming Solutions Division, Environmental Management Bureau, Agricultural & Environmental Affairs Department, Hyogo Prefectural Government

Tomohiro Tabata, Associate Professor, Graduate School of Human Development and Environment, Kobe University

Michiko Bamba, Professor, Graduate School of Disaster Resilience and Governance, University of Hyogo

Part 2: Local communities