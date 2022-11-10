Current events: Improved reliability of printed circuit boards

Researchers from The Institute of Scientific and Industrial Research (SANKEN) at Osaka University optimized the interfaces that are foundational to the electrical connections in advanced printed circuit boards. This work will improve the functional lifetime of modern electronics

Osaka, Japan – The function of consumer electronics, airplanes, and a vast number of other technologies depend on properly constructed printed circuit boards. These are devices that hold electrical parts together and ensure proper electrical connections. Microvias are small components that provide these electrical connections, and are especially important for the high-density circuitry that's central to the portability and functionality of advanced electronics. A common reason why such circuitry fails is deterioration of the microvias. An improved method of fabricating microvias would enhance the reliability of modern electronic devices.

Now, in a study recently presented in Surface Mount Technology Association International Virtual Conference 2021 and International Conference on Device Packaging 2022, researchers from Osaka University have studied such a method—termed FLET, which eliminates the void spaces that are a common reason for printed circuit board failure. This study will improve the reliability of a technology that's foundational to the long life of household, medical, and many other technologies.

Copper microvias are fabricated by a straightforward chemical reaction: reduction of copper ions into copper metal—i.e., copper plating—by using formaldehyde in base. "The problem here is hydrogen production, a chemical byproduct during the copper plating," explains Katsuaki Suganuma, senior author. "Hydrogen accumulation leads to bubbles, nano-sized voids, which weaken the mechanical properties of the microvias—especially under thermal stress."

To help prevent formation of microvias, FLET makes two changes to the standard microvia fabrication protocol. One change is to reduce—by a factor of 20—the extent of surface roughening of the copper surface onto which the microvias are deposited. Another change is to not use a nickel reductant. Microscopic imaging provided clear evidence for the success of FLET. By the traditional method, clear nano-sized voids were present at the newly formed copper–copper interface, and the microstructure was irregular. By FLET, nano-sized voids were not evident and the microstructure was continuous.