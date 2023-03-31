Degree of Asexual Reproduction in Liverwort Plants is Hormonally Controlled

Asexual, or vegetative, reproduction in plants is controlled by environmental conditions, but the molecular signaling pathways that control this process are poorly understood. Recent research suggests that the KAI2-ligand (KL) hormone is responsible for initiating and terminating the production of gemmae, or genetically identical plantlets, on liverwort plants based on the presence or absence of specific environmental factors.

A team of leading scientists from Tohoku University designed a research study to investigate the hormones and signaling pathways associated with vegetative reproduction in the liverwort plant Marchantia polymorpha. Through a series of gene knockout (loss of function) experiments, the researchers demonstrated that the MpKARRIKIN INSENSITIVE2 (MpKAI2)-dependent signaling pathway initiates gemma cup, the structure that surrounds gemmae plantlets, and gemmae formation in liverwort plants, and that KAI2-dependent signaling, initiated through KL hormone binding, determines the total number of gemmae produced in a gemma cup. The team additionally observed that switching off KAI2-dependent signaling in the liverwort plant stops gemma production through the accumulation of MpSMXL, a suppressor protein.

The team published the results of their study on March 1, 2023 in the journal Current Biology.

"We discovered that the plant hormone KAI2-ligand, KL, is a gemma initiation hormone, and the efficiency of vegetative reproduction is regulated by modulating KL signaling according to environmental conditions," said Junko Kyozuka, one of the research paper authors and professor at the Graduate School of Life Sciences at Tohoku University. Interestingly, the KL hormone has yet to be identified, but researchers have inferred its presence based on its ability to bind and activate the KARRIKAN INSENSITIVE2 (KAI2) signaling pathway.

Through their research, the team discovered that normal, wild-type liverwort plants consistently produce the same number of gemmae given the same environmental conditions, suggesting a genetic basis for this trait. The researchers discovered that KAI2-dependent signaling, initiated by KL binding, starts the process of gemma formation by breaking down the MpSMXL suppressor protein. Once the proper number of gemmae is produced, KAI2-dependent signaling is turned off, and the MpSMXL suppressor protein accumulates again, turning off gemma formation.

"Because vegetative reproduction is widespread in plants, this discovery also elucidates the origin of vigorous growth pattern[s] of plants," added Kyozuka. Importantly, the team also revealed the direction that gemmae are initiated in the gemma cup, which starts from the inner region of the gemma cup and moves out to the periphery.