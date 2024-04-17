The Department of Psychology of Lingnan University and Renmin University of China renew partnership agreement

The Department of Psychology of Lingnan University and the Department of Psychology of Renmin University of China (RUC) signed a new five-year cooperation agreement on 11 April 2024, marking the start of a fresh chapter. The agreement covers teaching exchanges, research collaboration, and professional development, and includes a sub-agreement on the Master's Degree Student Exchange Programme. The agreement will promote academic exchanges between the two departments, and further strengthen their partnership.

The ceremony was held at Lingnan University, and the agreement was signed by Prof Siu Oi-ling, Head of the Department of Psychology of Lingnan University, and Prof Xin Zi-qiang, Head of the Department of Psychology at RUC. Prof Joshua Mok Ka-ho, Vice-President of Lingnan University, and Prof William Hayward, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, made speeches and watched the ceremony with Prof Wen Xiaotong, Associate Head of the Department of Psychology at RUC. Later, representatives and faculty members from both institutions discussed their areas of research, and exchanged ideas on potential opportunities for future collaboration.

The agreement represents an important step towards increasing the research and teaching capabilities of both departments. With the new agreement, the two departments will establish a student exchange programme at the master’s level, organise seminars to facilitate academic exchange, and enhance opportunities for research collaboration and joint funding applications. The faculty members from both departments are enthusiastic about this five-year collaboration and are committed to working together to enhance the academic development of both institutions, and make significant contributions to the field of psychology education and research in Hong Kong and Mainland China.