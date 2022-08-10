DGIST Acquires International Standard Safety and Health Management System (ISO 45001) Certificate

□ DGIST (President Kuk Yang) announced that it acquired the international standard safety and health management system (ISO 45001) certificate through efforts to prevent industrial accidents and create a safe campus environment, and held the certification ceremony on the 7th (Tuesday) to commemorate the achievement. The awarding ceremony was attended by DGIST President Kuk Yang, System Korea Certification President Kim Cheol, and key personnel.

□ The international standard safety and health management system (ISO 45001) is the highest-level international certification on safety and health established by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) in 2018. The certificate is granted to organizations that prevent accidents through the process of continuously discovering and removing risk factors related to safety accidents through the P-D-C-A (Plan-Do-Check-Action) procedure with established autonomous safety and health systems.

□ In the case of DGIST, the head of the institution exhibited special interest to achieve the zero accident goal by directly participating in on-site inspections of contractors and industrial accident sites to raise workers' awareness and to promote campaigns for spreading the safety culture. Such efforts were recognized, thus making it possible to earn the certificate.

□ “With the establishment of the safety and health environment management policy, all members are doing their best to implement the policy,” said DGIST President Kuk Yang, who added, “We will continue to create a safe campus environment by complying with the international standard safety and health management system (ISO 45001) in the future.”

□ Meanwhile, DGIST is spreading a social safety culture by providing safety education to schools and businesses in the neighborhood and local residents in the form of experience programs by operating the first safety experience center among laboratories in Korea.