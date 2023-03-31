DGIST and YAK Sign Business Agreement to Proliferate Space Science

□ On March 3rd, Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology (DGIST; led by President Kuk Yang) and Young Astronauts Korea (YAK; headed by President Suh Sang-Kee) signed a business agreement with the aim of fostering convergent talents and advancing space science for the emerging space era.

□ Under this agreement, both organizations will collaborate to establish a cooperative system focused on planning and implementing space technology education programs for the youth. This agreement will also involve co-hosting and collaborating on youth science competitions, cooperating for the promotion and implementation of educational projects in the field of space education, and exchanging information and providing support for various business operations.

□ As a part of the agreement, DGIST will collaborate to implement various programs in the field of space technology and education. In particular, DGIST will serve as a key sponsor for the 21st National Aerospace Science Competition, taking place in the latter[A1] half of the year.

□ The National Aerospace Science Competition is a large-scale space science competition for primary and secondary school students, attracting nearly 7,000 participants every year who compete in categories such as model rockets and water rockets. The event will be hosted by YAK, and the Ministry of Science and ICT, Korea Aerospace Research Institute, and the Korea Foundation for the Advancement of Science and Creativity will jointly sponsor it. This year, the competition is scheduled to be held in October 2023 at DGIST and is open to elementary, middle, and high school students.

□ “The collaboration with Young Astronauts Korea is highly meaningful at a time when the space science field is growing significantly, with Korea-made space launch vehicles like Nuri and Danuri, and lunar rovers,” remarked the DGIST President. He further added, “We will support youths interested in space science and help them grow into convergence talents in the era of new space, and strive to further broaden space science.”