ITEX 2024: Transforming Malaysia into a a High-Tech Nation

KUALA LUMPUR, 10 MAY 2024 – The stage is set, and the countdown has begun. ITEX 2024 will open its doors on 16 and 17 May to herald a new era of creativity, ingenuity and technological advancements at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

This year, the exhibition held in conjunction with the World Young Inventors Exhibition (WYIE), including the Asian Young Inventors Exhibition (AYIE) and Malaysian Young Inventors Exhibition (MYIE), promises and unparalleled showcase of ground breaking inventions and cutting-edge technologies from 15 countries and regions.

This year, visionaries, innovators and investors will converge to explore the boundless possibilities of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). With close to 700 inventions spanning 25 classifications from agriculture, automation, biotechnology, medical and more, ITEX 2024 exemplifies Malaysia’s commitment to harnessing the power of innovation to drive economic growth and societal progress.

For inventors seeking the next opportunity, ITEX 2024 offers access to groundbreaking innovations poised for commercialisation. This year, 79% inventions featured across ITEX inventions are already on the road to commercial success, presenting inventors with a diverse range of investment opportunities across various sectors and industries.

From startups, to corporates, research institutions and beyond, ITEX 2024 showcases innovations that not only deliver financial returns, but also make a positive impact on society and the environment. By channelling resources into these innovative endeavours, investors play a pivotal role in driving economic growth and enhancing Malaysia’s competitiveness on the global stage.

Embedded within ITEX is the WYIE, which serves as a catalyst for nurturing future inventors. Through STEM education and mentorship, young visionaries are empowered to become the leaders of change, driving technological advancements and shaping a brighter, more sustainable future.

With inventions presenting innovators as young as 6 years old, WYIE, AYIE and MYIE celebrate the ingenuity and creativity of tomorrow’s leaders, laying the groundwork for Malaysia’s future as a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.

As Malaysia charts its course towards becoming a high-tech, high-income nation, initiatives like ITEX 2024 play a pivotal role in shaping the trajectory of its economic development. By fostering a culture of innovation, entrepreneurship and collaboration, Malaysia is poised to unlock new opportunities, drive sustainable growth, and enhance the well-being of its citizens.

Other key events and highlights at ITEX 2024 include:

TechTalk – featuring talks by industry experts on the latest in the technology world

– featuring talks by industry experts on the latest in the technology world Pitch4Fund – comprising pitching sessions that match inventors with potential funders, opening possibilities of breaking a new product into the market

Since its inception in 1989, ITEX has been organised annually in Kuala Lumpur and has grown to become the region’s leading exhibition for aspiring inventors in various categories to showcase their new inventions, technologies and products, ultimately to attract investors to commercialise their creations.

Visit ITEX 2024 to explore the future of innovation, investment and collaboration. For more information and to register to visit, please log-on to www.itex.com.my

About ITEX

The International Invention, Innovation, Technology Competition & Exhibition (ITEX) is an annual exhibition which features the best innovations from Asia and beyond. Initiated by the Malaysian Invention and Design Society (MINDS) in 1989 as MINDEX, today ITEX is the region’s leading exhibition to showcase new inventions, technologies and products, targeted at securing investment, manufacturing and commercialisation prospects and partners. The exhibition features inventions across more than twenty categories related to innovation or technology. ITEX is Malaysia’s longest-running invention, innovation and technology exhibition.

The World Young Inventors Exhibition (WYIE), incorporating the Asian Young Inventors Exhibition (AYIE) and the Malaysian Young Inventors Exhibition (MYIE) are held concurrently at ITEX. This component aims to encourage STEM education among primary and secondary school students.

About C.I.S

C.I.S is an established regional trade and lifestyle exhibition organiser based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Formed in 1994, the company has built a strong reputation for organising trade and lifestyle exhibitions in Malaysia and Indonesia.

C.I.S — the acronym of its name stems from Concept, Innovation and Strategy. Its vision is to deliver its commitment to its clients through a shared vision and strategic partnerships in creating high powered, multipronged exhibitions and events.