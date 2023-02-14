DGIST Brain Sciences Professor Cheil Moon to serve as the president of the Korean Society for Brain and Neural Sciences

□ Professor Cheil Moon of the Department of Brain Sciences at DGIST (President Yang Kook) has been elected to be the next (24th) president of the Korean Society for Brain and Neural Sciences. He will be serving for a period of two years, from January 2023 to December 2024.

□ The Korean Society for Brain and Neural Sciences (KSBNS), founded in 1997, is the largest academic organization in the field of brain sciences in Korea. The KSBNS has been holding general international academic conferences every year, to introduce international research trends to researchers and to promote the exchange of academic information.

□ Professor Cheil Moon, who has been elected the 24th president of KSBNS, earned his Ph.D in neurobiology at Imperial College London in England. After working at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in the U.S., Professor Moon is currently a dean of DGIST. Additionally, Dr. Moon is a renowned brain scientist in Korea who has been conducting a wide range of research activities to encourage the practicalization and popularization of basic-and-applied research, including dementia mechanism research as well as the incense industry, both focused on the olfactory nerves.

□ “We will do our best to contribute to the development of national academic research and the science and technology in the field of brain sciences, which is the key to future science and technology,” said Professor Cheil Moon, and expressed his aspirations.