DGIST Confirmed to Host the 2025 World Engineering Education Forum - Global Engineering Deans Council (WEEF-GEDC 2025)!

□ The Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science & Technology (President Kunwoo Lee) was successfully chosen to host the 2025 World Engineering Education Forum - Global Engineering Deans Council (WEEF-GEDC 2025).

□ After President Lee took office as the new President of DGIST in December last year, we began exerting tremendous effort to host world-class international events to raise awareness about DGIST across the world. Accordingly, with full support and cooperation from the Ministry of Science and ICT and Daegu Metropolitan City, we secured the WEEF-GEDC 2025, which is a significant achievement.

□ The World Engineering Education Forum (WEEF) is the world’s most highly respected and largest engineering education conference. It has been hosted in major countries around the world, including the United States, Italy, India, and Korea, since its official opening in Singapore in 2010. The WEEF is attended by experts in the global engineering education community, including universities, research institutions, industries, and governments, to share the latest education and research trends and policies in the field of engineering through conferences and discussions.

□ Further, the Global Engineering Deans Council (GEDC), established in 2006, brings together deans of major engineering colleges around the world to discuss the future of global engineering education. Its members currently include deans of major engineering colleges, heads of engineering education institutions, and representatives of global companies.

□ DGIST aims to host WEEF-GEDC 2025 in September 2025 and will participate in WEEF-GEDC 2024, which is scheduled to be held in Sydney in December this year, as the next host to present our plans for WEEF-GEDC 2025.

□ “I am very pleased to host WEEF-GEDC 2025, the largest engineering education conference in the world,” said DGIST President Kunwoo Lee. “Korea has seen rapid innovation and advances in engineering and technology, and I hope that by hosting this event in DGIST, Korea will be able to provide important experiences to scholars and engineers from around the world.” “It will also serve as a great opportunity to showcase the quality and achievements of engineering education in universities in Korea on the global stage and to elevate the standing and reputation of DGIST across the world,” he added. “This event is expected to contribute greatly to the development of engineering education in Korea.”

□ Meanwhile, WEEF-GEDC 2025 to be hosted by DGIST, which marks its 20th anniversary this year, is regarded as the world’s most prestigious and largest engineering education academic event. Scheduled to take place in September 2025, this event will run for about five days with an estimated participation of around 800 people. The event is jointly organized by DGIST, the Ministry of Science and ICT, and Daegu Metropolitan City and sponsored by the Korean Society for Engineering Education, the Korean Association of Engineering Deans, the Korean Federation of Science and Technology Societies, the Daegu Center for Creative Economy & Innovation, Young Engineers Honor Society, the Korea Foundation for the Advancement of Science and Creativity, the Korea Institute for Advancement of Technology, the Korea Foundation for Women in Science, Engineering and Technology, the Korea Tourism Organization, the Daegu Exhibition & Convention Center, and the Daegu Convention & Visitors Bureau.