DGIST Holds the 2024 Fall Commencement Ceremony in August

□ DGIST (President Lee Kunwoo) held the 2024 Fall Commencement Ceremony for those graduating in August on Friday, August 16, at the University Convention Hall. A total of 30 doctoral students, 53 master's students, and 51 bachelor's students (134 candidates) were awarded their degrees at the ceremony.

□ As a special speaker at the ceremony, LG Chem Vice Chairman Shin Hak-chul delivered a meaningful message to the graduates.

□ Cho Yani from the Department of Physics and Chemistry, is graduating early from DGIST's master's program and will be attending the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) Ph.D. program in applied physics. “During my undergraduate studies at DGIST, I was able to develop my global capabilities through the international exchange programs FGLP and DURA at Harvard University,” said Cho. “During my master's program, I participated in the DGIST-Caltech Korea-U.S. International Cooperation Research Program, which helped me grow significantly as a researcher, and I am happy to graduate early and have the opportunity to grow further as a scholar of scientific studies.”

□ Department of Energy Science and Engineering graduate Lee So-yeon won the Battery Poster Award at the 2023 Battery Professional Competition while still a student and was honored with the Korea Battery Industry Association President's Award. “I was able to spend a meaningful time at DGIST thanks to the excellent professors, research environment, and the abundance of support,” said Lee. “With the knowledge and experience gained at DGIST, I will contribute to advancing battery technology.”

□ “Thanks to the good environment and outstanding colleagues at DGIST CVLAB, I was able to achieve the academic results I wanted,” said Shin Min-gyu, who majored in artificial intelligence. He won the bronze medal in the Signal Processing category at the 30th Samsung Humantech Paper Award. “I will always support the endeavors of DGIST alumni and wish them success.”

□ “I actively participated in various programs at DGIST, such as UGRP, and gained a lot of experience and achievements,” said Chae Si-eun, a graduate of the Department of Basic Science, who boasts an impressive undergraduate experience, including winning the 2020 BCI Hackathon. “I was very happy to try new things, such as winning a hackathon, publishing IEEE papers, and becoming an exchange student, and I will contribute to making the world a better place based on the knowledge and lessons learned along the way.”

□ “All the achievements of the graduates will be recorded in DGIST's glorious history, and we must always remember that their hard work and passion have made a great contribution to the development of the institution,” said DGIST President Lee Kunwoo. “DGIST will always be with them on their journey to greater heights.”

□ “I would like to extend my sincere congratulations to the DGIST graduates who are moving forward into different fields after today's ceremony,” said Shin Hak-chul, Vice Chairman of LG Chem. “I hope that the 3C’s (Change, Courage, and Conscience) I conveyed in my speech will help them in their path of infinite possibilities, challenges, and change, and I will always wish them good luck and success.”

□ DGIST, which celebrated its 20th anniversary this year, is an institute of science and technology under the Ministry of Science and ICT and has graduated approximately 1,900 convergence science talents since opening its graduate and undergraduate programs in 2011 and 2014, respectively. DGIST has proven its excellence by ranking 33rd in the world (the first new university to enter the rankings this year) in the recently released THE Emerging University Rankings 2024. It has also successfully bid to host the 2025 World Engineering Education Forum and the Global Engineering Deans Council (WEEF-GEDC 2025), the world's largest engineering education academic event, paving the way to becoming a world-class university.