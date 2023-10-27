DGIST Holds a Ceremony for the 19th Anniversary of Its Foundation

□ Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology (DGIST), led by President Yang Kuk, held a ceremony on September 6, 2023, at the DGIST Convention Hall to celebrate the 19th anniversary of its foundation on September 7. This ceremony was attended by approximately 700 people, including key officials, faculty members, and students.

□ The ceremony to celebrate the anniversary of DGIST’s foundation was successfully resumed after a four-year hiatus due to the outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). During this event, DGIST shared its future vision and praised the dedication of its members who contributed to its development in various fields.

□ While delivering his commemorative address, President Kuk stated, “Despite its shortest history among universities specializing in science and technology, DGIST is rapidly growing into an educational and research institution with strong global competitiveness.” He also emphasized, “We should continue to make changes, driven by innovative thinking, practice, and diversification through both domestic and international collaborations, in our pursuit of excellence.”

□ DGIST is the only education and research institution in South Korea. It was established as a government-funded research institution in 2004, and it has operated master’s and doctoral degree programs since 2011 and a bachelor’s degree program since 2014. It has firmly established itself as a key educational institute for cultivating integrated talent by taking innovative actions, such as the operation of its unique interdisciplinary system called “Single Division and No Department.” Further, it introduced a new major in artificial intelligence (AI) in 2022 and entered into a business agreement with Samsung Electronics this March to establish the Semiconductor Contracting Department. As evidenced from these steps, DGIST is dedicated to nurturing talent who will lead future society in various fields, including in AI and semiconductors.

□ In particular, DGIST participated as an initial evaluation target in this year’s QS World University Rankings conducted by QS, a reputable global university assessment agency in the UK, and was ranked 7th in the world in the category of citations per faculty.