DGIST Hosts Battery and Future Energy Conference

□ Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology (DGIST; President Young Kuk) announced on October 24 (Tuesday) that the DGIST Global Innovation Festival 2023 (DGIF 2023) will be hosted by DGIST. DGIF is an academic conference held annually by DGIST, and this year marks its 11th anniversary.

□ Under the theme of Tomorrow with DGIST Made Possible by Batteries and Future Energy, this year’s DGIF 2023 will be attended by about 1,000 researchers and businesspeople from industry, academia, and research institutions. The event will be organized as an academic conference with exhibition and recruitment booths and an infrastructure tour.

□ The conference will be divided into keynote speeches and individual sessions. In Keynote Speech 1, Young-joon Shin, Vice President of LG Energy Solution (CEO Young-soo Kwon), will analyze the global status of the battery sector, which has been growing rapidly as a result of progress in electric vehicles, and talk about future strategies to respond to this trend under the topic of LG Energy Solutions and Battery Research. In Keynote Speech 2, Jin-hyuk Kim, President of the Korea Photovoltaic Society (Professor at the Department of Materials Science and Engineering, Chonnam National University), will discuss the current status of policies, research and technology development, and future strategies for future energy around the world under the topic of Latest Trends in the Photovoltaic Industry and Technology Development for Carbon Neutrality.

□ Furthermore, academic presentations will be delivered in sessions on batteries (topic: The Present and Future of Battery Technology) and future energy (topic: Future Energy for Carbon Neutrality). Other events, such as an exhibition of research achievements by DGIST and CISOLID (CEO Han-jun Kim) in the fields of batteries and future energy, recruitment booths (EnChem and L&F), and a DGIST infrastructure tour, will also be held.

□ President Young Kuk of DGIST stated, “I hope DGIF 2023 serves as an opportunity to establish a collaborative framework in the battery and future energy industries between experts in industry, academia, and research and lay the cornerstone for leading the global market.”