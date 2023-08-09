DGIST-Infineon Technologies’ Asia-Pacific Regional Office Hold Technology Exchange Conference, with the Goal of Fostering New Semiconductor, Sensor, and Digital Industries

□ On Friday, July 4th, DGIST (President Kuk Young) announced that it held a technology exchange conference with Infineon Technologies’ Asia-Pacific Regional Office to promote the growth of new semiconductors, sensors, and digital industries. A number of key figures attended the conference held at DGIST Convention Hall, including Kuk Young, the President of DGIST, CS Chua, the general manager of Infineon Technologies’ Asia-Pacific Regional Office, and Seo Kyung-hyun, the Future Innovation Policy Office of Daegu Metropolitan City.

□ This technology exchange conference served as a platform for “DGIST Center for Next-Generation Semiconductor Technology,” which is leading semiconductor convergence technology based on nano-infrastructure, and the “DGIST Sensorium Institute,” founded to promote the development of next-generation intelligent hypersensitive sensors for local industries as future growth engines, to cooperate on technological matters with “Infineon Technologies,” a global German company manufacturing system semiconductor. As part of the conference, DGIST’s semiconductor sensor strategy and key research areas were presented first, followed by Daegu City’s strategy for new industry development, Infineon IoT CoC plans, technology cooperation discussion, and tour of DGIST’s FAB.

□ The president of DGIST, Kuk Young, said of hosting the conference, “We hope that this exchange conference would provide an opportunity for collaboration and interaction with Infienon Technologies and ultimately, for us to become a future growth engine for the semiconductor and sensor industries based on our top-tier semiconductor research and education infrastructure.”

□ Infineon Technologies Korea’s CEO, Lee Seoung-soo, said, “We are involved in research collaborations with DGIST through various facilities installed in DGIST, such as the Infineon Daegu Office and the DIA Lab (DGIST Infineon automotive lab).” He added, “This exchange conference allowed us to freely discuss research projects that require strategic cooperation within the semiconductor and sensor industries, equipment cooperation for the FAB process, and plans for global cooperation between industry and academia. Our strategic partnership with DGIST and Daegu City will continue.”

□ DGIST is a base research institute for nano-infrastructure that integrates semiconductor research capabilities (state-of-the-art nanofabrication infrastructure, highly qualified researchers, etc.). The university strives to overcome the vulnerability of technical manpower supply in the domestic semiconductor industry and, through collaboration and convergence, contribute to the balanced development of semiconductor design technology, device technology, and process equipment technology. Moreover, the university is becoming a regional semiconductor-focused institution through various ways, such as by partnering with Samsung Electronics to create a “Department of Semiconductor Engineering” for the cultivation of semiconductor experts, as well as by planning on constructing Daegu-type semiconductor manufacturing facilities by 2026.