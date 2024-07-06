DGIST Meets Worldclass Creator of CAD to Learn About AI in the Industrial Field!

□ DGIST (President Lee Kunwoo) has invited Jon Hirschtick, co-founder of SolidWorks, a global developer of CAD software, to give a lecture to DGIST members at the DGIST Consilience Hall on June 24. More than 100 people were in attendance.

□ SolidWorks develops 3D computer-aided design (CAD) software, which is used by millions of product developers around the world. It is a key player in helping researchers and engineers work intuitively and efficiently.

□ Jon Hirschtick, co-founder of SolidWorks, earned his bachelor's and master's degrees in mechanical engineering from MIT. He currently serves as Chief Public Affairs Officer for the global software company PTC, where he has played a leading role in the CAD software industry for decades. Hirschtick is also well known for being a member of the MIT Blackjack team, whose story was featured in the movie 21. His connection to DGIST President Lee Kunwoo, who studied in the same research lab at MIT, led to his participation in the lecture.

□ In his lecture, “CAD and AI: A Perspective View,” Hirschtick provided insights into the present and future of CAD and AI technologies and how they are transforming industries. Most of all, he introduced several state-of-the-art technologies and research results applied with AI technology and emphasized that AI technology can explore new possibilities of research and increase competitiveness.

□ “SolidWorks is a world-class commercial CAD design tool that is utilized by many labs at DGIST,” said DGIST President Lee Kunwoo. “I hope that this lecture by the founder of a global company will inspire students to broaden their horizons.”