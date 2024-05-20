DGIST ranks 3rd in South Korea and 33rd in the world in Times Higher Education Young University Rankings 2024!

DGIST (President Lee Kunwoo) has been ranked 3rd in Korea and 33rd in the world in the Times Higher Education (THE) Young University Rankings 2024. In the world rankings, it ranked the highest among this year’s newly listed universities, and the 3rd highest in Korea, behind POSTECH and UNIST.

The Young University Rankings is a ranking of emerging universities within 50 years of establishment conducted by THE, a UK-based university ranking organization. It borrows the methodology of the THE World University Rankings, with some weighting adjustments, to highlight relatively new but rapidly developing universities. This year, the organization ranked 175 universities that met certain requirements out of 673 universities in 79 countries that submitted data.

"We are pleased to be recognized for our world-class research and academic achievements in this year's THE Young University Rankings," said DGIST President Lee Kunwoo. "In order for DGIST to leap forward as a world-class university, we will continue to develop our global competitiveness, attract outstanding faculty and talents from abroad, and promote joint projects with global institutions to achieve even better results."

DGIST is a young university that celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. It was established in 2004 as a national research institute, adding graduate school functions in 2011 and undergraduate functions in 2014. DGIST was ranked 7th in the world in terms of citations per faculty member, an indicator of research strength, in the last QS World University Rankings. It recently successfully bid to host the 2025 World Engineering Education Forum and Global Engineering Deans Council (WEEF-GEDC 2025), the world's largest engineering academic conference. DGIST is also working closely with local communities in Daegu and Gyeongsangbuk-do Province to foster global talents and develop local industries by establishing the ABB Global Campus and Graduate School of Engineering.