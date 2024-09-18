DGIST resolves to become a world-class university in celebration of its 20th anniversary

□ DGIST (President Kunwoo Lee) held its 20th anniversary ceremony on September 6 (Fri) at 4 p.m. in the Convention Hall of the university headquarters.

□ The ceremony was attended by major figures such as DGIST Chairman Jung-hye Roh, Daegu Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Yoon-kyung Park, and Dalseong County Governor Choi Jae-hoon, as well as over 500 students, faculty, and staff members. The event included the screening of a video celebrating the 20th anniversary of DGIST, congratulatory messages from distinguished guests, a commemorative speech by President Kunwoo Lee, presentations on education/research/entrepreneurial activities of DGIST faculty/researcher/student representatives, special awards for those with outstanding contributions, and awards of appreciation for distinguished alumni.

□ At the 20th anniversary ceremony held under the slogan “Shaping the Future Together, Global DGIST,” President Kunwoo Lee, who was inaugurated last December, along with the faculty and staff members expressed their determination to elevate DGIST into a prestigious world-class university,

□ "DGIST is a young and dynamic university, brimming with energy as it celebrates coming of age," said President Kunwoo Lee in his commemorative speech. “We are committed to promoting diversity among our members, creating an environment suited for globalization, raising international recognition, and branding the university to elevate DGIST into a global university.”

□ “Congratulations to DGIST on its 20th anniversary, having evolved from a research institute into a world-renowned university and research institute with educational functions thanks to the efforts of countless faculty members and students,” said Sang-Im Yoo, Minister of Science and ICT in his congratulatory message via video. “Hopefully, this development will continue so that DGIST can advance as a top-class R&D hub in the world beyond Korea.”

□ Celebrating its 20th anniversary of foundation this year, DGIST is one of the four major institutes of science and technology in Korea along with KAIST in Daejeon, GIST in Gwangju, and UNIST in Ulsan. It was founded in 2004 under the Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology Act to contribute to the nation’s scientific and technological development by conducting collaborative research with local industries, promoting technology transfer and commercialization, and supporting start-ups. Founded originally as a national research institute, DGIST added educational functions in 2008 and has since grown into a research-focused university with 1,800 enrolled students and 800 faculty and staff members.

□ Since producing the first class of graduates in 2013, DGIST has produced 2,300 outstanding talents in science and engineering (1,007 bachelor’s, 897 master’s, and 392 doctoral degree holders), and it was awarded an “Excellent” rating in the National R&D Performance Evaluation for 2024. The university successfully secured the 2025 World Engineering Education Forum—Global Engineering Deans Council (WEEF-GEDC 2025) Conference, the world's largest engineering education event, solidifying its foundation for becoming a world-class institution.