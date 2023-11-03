DGIST Student Startups Sweep Grand Prize and Excellence Prize at Daegu Youth Entrepreneurship Idea Contest

□ Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology (DGIST; President Young Kuk) announced on October 6 (Friday) that student startups Quester and Friending participated in the Boost Up Youth Entrepreneurship Idea Contest organized by the Daegu/Gyeongbuk Regional Innovation Platform Electronic Information Device Project Group and sponsored by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups and the Daegu/Gyeongbuk Regional SMEs and Startups Office and won the Grand Prize (Minister of SMEs and Startups Award) and Excellence Prize (Daegu Creative Economy Innovation Center Director Award), respectively.

□ In this contest, only 5 of the 10 teams that advanced to the final round after the preliminary and main rounds were honored with awards, and both student startups from DGIST won awards.

□ Quester, which won the Grand Prize, is developing a hand-tracking glove based on combined vision-inertial sensor technology. Quester’s hand-tracking glove is a high-performance, low-cost hand-tracking glove that overcomes problems with traditional technologies and shows high accuracy, fast tracking speed, and durability not affected by the external environment. This technology is expected to be used in the VR market and remote robot operation market for various purposes.

□ Friending, which won the Excellence Award, is a team that developed a mobile app service that facilitates communication and networking between people. Based on original technology developed by the team, it offers an active network expansion service to users. Simultaneously, it has the advantage of allowing users to precisely configure their details to be disclosed depending on the situation. The team’s vision is to launch a simple app service with advantages in service and then grow into an independent network.

□ CEO Jung-woo Lee of Quester, which won Grand Award, said, “We are very pleased and honored to win the Grand Prize in this contest, and we will make further efforts to apply our technology to more fields in the future so that everyone can enjoy a more realistic and meaningful experience.”

□ CEO Gyu-min Kim of Friending, which won the Excellence Award, said, “It was a meaningful experience to win the award in the contest in which we participated for the first time, and I want to thank my team member (Ji-hyun Lee at DGIST), who worked really hard with me, and the judges who gave this award. We will continue to make further progress and provide better services in the future.”