Documentary Screening and Discussion “Padauk: Myanmar Spring”

Through Nant, a young, first-time protester, we meet three human rights activists whose lives have been turned upside down by the coup. As the protests continue, Nant comes to understand the truth of a brutal military that has continued to wage war against its own people for decades. Against this foreboding backdrop, does Nant’s political awakening regarding the plight of others in her ethnically diverse country offer any hope for the future?

Produced by Kirana Productions and enriched by poetry and art, Padauk: Myanmar Spring shows the resilience and determination of the people of Myanmar, and the sacrifices they’ve made. To date it has been selected at the Dharamshala International Film Festival; Seoul International Women’s Film Festival; Myanmar Film Festival of Los Angeles; and Burma Spring Benefit Film Festival.

At the SEA Junction’s screening, the documentary will be introduced by one of the two directors, Jeanne Hallacy and will be commented upon by free-lance journalist Wai Moe. SEA Junction’s Director Rosalia Sciortino will moderate the discussion.

Speakers Profile

Jeanne Hallacy is an award-winning documentary maker and freelance producer based in Bangkok and San Francisco. Hallacy has covered social and human rights issues in Southeast Asia for two decades, specializing in Burma and Thailand. Two of her many documentary titles, Sittwe (2017), and Mother, Daughter, Sister(2018) have also been shown at SEA Junction.

Wai Moe, former Burmese political prisoner turned journalist, has worked for The Irrawaddy and, since 2012, as a stringer for The New York Times. He fled Myanmar after the coup and is currently freelancing for NPR radio and Associated Press.

Organizers

SEA Junction

SEA Junction, established under the Thai non-profit organization Foundation for Southeast Asia Studies (ForSEA), aims to foster understanding and appreciation of Southeast Asia in all its socio-cultural dimensions, from arts and lifestyles to economy and development. Conveniently located at Room 408 of the Bangkok Arts and Culture Center or BACC (across MBK, BTS National Stadium), SEA Junction facilitates public access to knowledge resources and exchanges among students, practitioners and Southeast Asia lovers. For more information, see www.seajunction.org, join the Facebook group: http://www.facebook.com/groups/1693058870976440/ and follow us on Twitter and Instagram @seajunction

Kirana Productions

Kirana Productions empowers human rights advocacy and support through documentary filmmaking and workshops built around those films. collaborate with local NGOs to spotlight human rights issues, in Asia with a focus on Burma and in the United States of America. See further at https://www.kiranaproductions.org/