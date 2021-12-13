DOST-ASTI Joins NSTW 2021 Celebration with Webinar Series

In line with the festivities, the DOST-Advanced Science and Technology Institute (DOST-ASTI) highlighted four of its showcased projects and technologies through a series of webinars that cover various sectors from space technology to artificial intelligence.

Kooha: A Social Sensing Network Application (Explore the Koohascape)

Held last November 22, the first webinar of the series focused on the social sensing network application Kooha.

The Kooha Mobile and Web App enables real-time participatory photo and sensor data collection using mobile devices. These data are then used to draw out insights and generate new knowledge and technologies that can be used across sectors.

The presentation was led by ASTI Senior Science Research Specialist Roxanne S. Aviñante , who is also the lead for the Kooha Project. Apart from discussing basic information on the app, Ms. Aviñante also responded to various questions of the webinar participants relative to the app's usage for educational purposes, new security measures put in place for the platform.

Philippine Space Technology and Infrastructure: PEDRO Center Facility Tour via ASTI VRS app

On November 24, a webinar featuring the ASTI VRS app was held, which stood as a follow-up event to the recent media launch of the newly-developed application.

The development of the ASTI Virtual Reality Simulation (VRS) App – an incorporation of the three Ground Receiving Stations (GRS) and satellites, all in a simulation accessible through an android app – is one of DOST-ASTI's attempts to bring the space closer to the Filipino people. The application features a comprehensive computer-generated simulation of the ASTI-GRS in Metro Manila, the Davao GRS in Davao City and the Iloilo GRS in Iloilo that users can explore.

The webinar featured Marck Ivan Camama, Technical Project Specialist under the DOST-ASTI's Philippine Earth Data Resource and Observation (PEDRO) Center. Mr. Camama did a full demo of the app for the participants and was joined by ASTI's Solutions and Services Engineering Division Chief Engr. Alvin E. Retamar, Ms. Katrina Mina of the PEDRO Center, and Mr. Gerald Sy of ASTI's Corporate Communitions Unit, during the panel open forum session. The team discussed future plans, upcoming partnerships, and new features underway for ASTI VRS App.

Synergy of IoT and AI for Technology-Assisted Farming

The third leg of the webinar series was conducted last November 25 focused on the Gul.ai Project of the DOST-ASTI's Computer Software Division (CSD).

The Gul.ai project is envisioned to contribute to solving the growing lack of interest of the Filipino youth in agriculture which may have long term effects in food security in the country. The project’s primary goal is to encourage the Filipino youth to consider taking up areas of study and research, and eventually career paths, that would lead to the fusion of information and communications technology (ICT) and agriculture.

The main speaker for this event was Rother Jay B. Copino, Science Research Specialist of the Gul.ai Project. He was later joined by Senior Science Research Specialist Jeffrey A. Aborot during the panel discussion, where they talked about the local implementation of the Gul.ai Project, upcoming partnerships, and further initiatives focused on Technology-Assisted Farming within the DOST-ASTI.

Machine Learning: Alternative or Supplementary Method for Short-Term Weather Forecasting

Lastly, the final leg of the series was held last November 26 focused on the DOST-ASTI's Short-Term Weather Forecasting initiatives, specifically focusing on the Understanding Lightning and Thunderstorms (ULAT) Project.

Leading the discussion was Mr. Elmer C. Peramo, Senior Science Research Specialist of the DOST-ASTI. Mr. Peramo started off with an introduction on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and proceeded with discussing about machine learning and its applicability in weather forecasting. The ULAT project, which aims to observe the country’s weather behaviors through studying torrential rainfall and thunderstorm occurrences as parameters in enabling short-term forecasts was also touched upon during the webinar.

Joining him in the Q&A session were Mr. Jeffrey A. Aborot, Senior SRS Glenn Vincent C. Lopez, and SRS II Jerico M. Orejudos. The team mostly answered inquiries on the acquisition of weather datasets, forecast accuracy, and public accessibility of ASTI's data and resources under the ULAT Project.

A recording of the webinars can be watched by the public in the official DOST-ASTI Youtube channel.

The NSTW highlights the significant contributions of science and technology to national development and has become a platform for heralding S&T advocacy in the country. For more information, visit http://nstw.dost.gov.ph/

For more information on the DOST-ASTI's projects and services, visit our website at http://asti.dost.gov.ph/ or check out our Asia Research News page at https://www.asiaresearchnews.com/content/dost-advanced-science-and-technology-institute