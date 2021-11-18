DOST-ASTI signs Research Collab using AI4EO tech with LLDA, LiWaD

AI4LaWa aims to use the AI-developed mapping technology focusing on the preservation of watersheds like those draining to Laguna de bay, the largest inland waterbody in the country. Through this technology, both agencies hope to develop a monitoring system that uses temporal satellite images to map aquaculture structures in Laguna Lake, and detect changes through time. Through analysis of temporal landcover, decision-makers can formulate science-based programs to help protect these watersheds and consequently, help manage the preservation and maintenance of the bay.

On the other hand, the MOA signing activity with Libmanan Water District was held the following week. The agreement is also set to implement and operationalize the Artificial Intelligence for Libmanan Water District Project, or what is now called as AI4LiWa.

The event was also attended by LiWaD’s General Manager Rodolfo Jimenez and their Board of Directors.