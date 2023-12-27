EdUHK Distinguished Lecture Series in French Culture and Education: Mr Pascal Lamy on Future of Globalisation

The trend of de-globalisation and the disruption to the global supply chain in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic has prompted discussions on the way out for global commerce and globalisation. Themed ‘The Future of Globalisation’, Mr Lamy shared his unique insight into the future for global commerce and the need to rethink globalisation. The lecture was followed by a panel discussion in which he was joined by Professor Chetwyn Chan Che-hin, Vice President (Research and Development), and Professor Lui Tai-lok, Chair Professor of Hong Kong Studies, and Director of the Academy of Hong Kong Studies at EdUHK.

Delivering his welcoming remarks, Professor Chan said, “In the face of the complex geopolitical landscape, Mr Lamy’s lecture provides valuable insights into the future of globalisation and its challenges. We are especially grateful to the Consulate General of France in Hong Kong and Macao which has helped make this event possible.”

Ms Christile Drulhe, the Consul General of France in Hong Kong and Macao, said, “As we navigate the complexities of an ever-changing global landscape, understanding the future of international commerce becomes increasingly vital. The decisions we make today will shape the course of our geopolitical and economic future. Hence, the presence of Mr Lamy at EdUHK today holds immense significance to better understand what lies ahead.”

Mr Lamy served two consecutive terms as the WTO chief from 2005 to 2013. During his tenure, he guided the organisation through the 2008 global financial crisis, strengthening the WTO as the global trade body and a major pillar of global economic governance. Before taking the helm of the WTO, Mr Lamy was the European Commissioner for Trade from 1999 to 2004. A well-known French political consultant and author, Mr Lamy is currently President Emeritus of the Paris-based think tank Notre Europe, and serves on international organisations such as the World Economic Forum and Pacific Economic Cooperation Council.

The lecture was the third instalment under EdUHK’s Distinguished Lecture Series in French Culture and Education, which has featured former French Prime Minister Mr Dominique de Villepin, and Professor Thomas Piketty, a world-leading economist.