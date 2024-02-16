EdUHK Dr Kevin Chan Elected Fellow of Association for Psychological Science

Dr Chan is a psychologist who studies the impact of stigma on the health and wellbeing of social minorities. His recent work focuses on examining stigma experienced by individuals with mental disorders and families of children with developmental disabilities. By investigating how stigma affects these disadvantaged populations and developing targeted interventions to address it, Dr Chan’s research aims to improve their wellbeing and promote equity and inclusion.

“I am deeply grateful for being elected as a Fellow of the APS. This accomplishment would not have been possible without the unwavering support of my students, research assistants and collaborators,” said Dr Chan. “I will continue to promote the reduction of stigma and advocate for social justice through my research and knowledge transfer.”

The APS is the global scientific home for over 25,000 leading researchers, practitioners, teachers and students in the field of psychological science, spanning across all continents. Its aim is to advance scientific psychology beyond disciplinary and geographical boundaries. The status of Fellow is awarded to APS members who have consistently made exceptional contributions to the field of psychology through research, teaching, service and practical application.