Lingnan University in Hong Kong hosts Presidential Panel Discussion at QS China Summit to discuss digital innovative influence on Chinese higher education

Lingnan University has participated in the two-day QS China Summit 2024 from 17 to 18 April in Shanghai to explore how universities can contribute to China’s global leadership in higher education. The main theme of the summit is “Remaining Distinct in Global Higher Ed: China’s Place in the New World of Education”. As part of efforts to strengthen Lingnan’s international visibility, the University hosted a President Panel Discussion titled "Fostering Distinction in Chinese Higher Education Through Digital Innovation".The Panel provided an exceptional platform for discussions on Chinese higher education within the rapidly evolving field of digital innovation.

During the Summit, Prof S. Joe Qin, President and Wai Kee Kau Chair Professor of Data Science of Lingnan University, shared Lingnan’s encouraging results in the recent QS World University Rankings by Subject for 2024⸻⸻Lingnan University’s Social Policy and Administration ranked 2nd in Hong Kong, 4th in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, and 9th in Asia. Philosophy placed 3rd in Hong Kong and 12th in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. In addition, President Qin exemplified Lingnan's innovative approach to teaching and learning, highlighting that Lingnan was among Hong Kong’s pioneers in providing access to ChatGPT for all students, faculty, and staff members on campus. Moreover, the University has introduced generative AI for all first-year students as one of the core courses in the 2024/25 academic year. This course covers topics including fundamental concepts of generative AI, methods for evaluation, and ethical considerations. Students without prior AI knowledge will acquire practical skills in implementing, critiquing, and refining generative models.

President Qin said these AI initiatives showcase Lingnan’s dedication to remaining at the forefront of educational advancements: “Lingnan's whole-person education model distinguishes it from most universities. By integrating the latest technology and pedagogy with our education model, we are equipping our students to excel in the digital era. While AI can handle many tasks, critical thinking remains irreplaceable. This is an area we aim to further develop, potentially contributing to the development of the Greater Bay Area. Lingnan can leverage this unique advantage to complement the mainland educational model, further fostering distinction in Chinese higher education.”

President Qin also chaired an insightful discussion. He was joined by a group of panellists from prestigious institutions including Prof Chen Zhi, President and Chair Professor of the Beijing Normal University-Hong Kong Baptist University United International College (UIC); Prof Zhang Dongxiao, Provost and Executive Vice President of the Eastern Institute of Technology; and Ms Alice Wei Wei, Senior Consultant at QS Quacquarelli Symonds. Together, they delved into how Chinese universities can leverage digital advancement, including artificial intelligence (AI), big data, and emerging technologies, to establish their unique position and stand out in the global educational arena. The discussion emphasised the need to develop of innovative digital learning environments, research opportunities, and strategic partnerships that showcase China's strengths in global education.

Other participating experts also shared the latest developments in higher education in Mainland China. They discussed how universities enhance the quality of teaching and student learning experiences by integrating innovative technologies into education. The discussion concluded with an emphasis on the need for strengthened collaboration among universities in China. Such collaboration plays a vital role in elevating the position of Chinese higher education on the world stage through joint research and other academic partnerships.