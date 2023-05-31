EdUHK Furthers Educational Collaboration with Cambodia

A delegation led by President Professor Stephen Cheung Yan-leung of The Education University of Hong Kong (EdUHK) met with officials of Cambodia’s Directorate General of Higher Education (DGHE) of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport, in Phnom Penh, last month. The purpose of the visit was to follow up on discussions held during DGHE representatives’ visit to EdUHK in February 2023, and to strengthen educational collaboration between the University and the Cambodian Government.

During the meeting, His Excellency Mak Ngoy, Director General of DGHE, and Professor Cheung discussed the potential areas in which EdUHK could contribute to education in Cambodia, such as providing more capacity-building opportunities to in-service teachers in the country, recruiting quality candidates from Cambodia to study on scholarships at the University, and jointly supervising doctoral students. Both parties agreed to further promote educational cooperation, enhance the professional competencies of higher education teachers, and foster collaborative research and knowledge transfer.

On 24 April 2023, Professor Cheung signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Rector of the National University of Battambang (NUBB) His Excellency Sok Khorn. The MoU provides a framework to facilitate strategic education collaboration between the two universities, marking the beginning of a new phase of close cooperation.

His Excellency Sok Khorn expressed his wishes to deepen cooperation with EdUHK, particularly in areas of student and staff exchange, joint research projects, and organising online seminars and workshops for students and staff at NUBB. 

Published: 31 May 2023

Education