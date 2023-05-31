EdUHK Furthers Educational Collaboration with Cambodia

During the meeting, His Excellency Mak Ngoy, Director General of DGHE, and Professor Cheung discussed the potential areas in which EdUHK could contribute to education in Cambodia, such as providing more capacity-building opportunities to in-service teachers in the country, recruiting quality candidates from Cambodia to study on scholarships at the University, and jointly supervising doctoral students. Both parties agreed to further promote educational cooperation, enhance the professional competencies of higher education teachers, and foster collaborative research and knowledge transfer.

On 24 April 2023, Professor Cheung signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Rector of the National University of Battambang (NUBB) His Excellency Sok Khorn. The MoU provides a framework to facilitate strategic education collaboration between the two universities, marking the beginning of a new phase of close cooperation.

His Excellency Sok Khorn expressed his wishes to deepen cooperation with EdUHK, particularly in areas of student and staff exchange, joint research projects, and organising online seminars and workshops for students and staff at NUBB.