EdUHK Professor Keith Ho named as Highly Cited Researcher for 6th consecutive year

Professor Keith Ho Wing-kei, Acting Head of the Department of Science and Environmental Studies, has been named in the 2023 Highly Cited Researchers list released by Clarivate Analytics. This is the sixth consecutive year Professor Ho has been named on the list, which charts the world’s most influential researchers. Those on the list have demonstrated exceptional performance by producing multiple highly cited papers that rank in the top 1% by citation for their field. In 2023, only 6,849 researchers in 20 research areas, across multiple fields and from over 67 countries and regions, have earned this exclusive distinction.
Professor Ho was also named among the top 2% most-cited scientists in the world in the latest annual list published by Stanford University. He ranked 43rd in 2022 out of nearly 39,000 physical chemistry scholars, demonstrating the high citation rate and significant impact of his research output.
The full 2023 Highly Cited Researchers list can be found here.