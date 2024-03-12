EdUHK sweeps board at Techathon+

The Hong Kong Techathon+ is co-organised by 10 local universities, including The Education University of Hong Kong (EdUHK), and Hong Kong Science & Technology Parks (HKSTP). It is one of the flagship entrepreneurship events across universities in Hong Kong. The 2024 edition, the eighth since its inception saw 1,500 participants, including student teams from universities in Macau, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and the United States. The competition also expanded to include three groups, Hong Kong Student, Hong Kong Open and International, covering four themes, Trusted AI & Data Science, Sustainability & ESG, Digital Economy and Smart Cities.

Project e-MUSE, led by EdUHK’s Centre for Entrepreneurship and Research team, won gold in the Digital Economy (Open Group) category. It employs AI technology to make bespoke innovative, cost-effective music learning solutions for students, promoting music education for all.

Silver medal winner PlaneSeed, from EdUHK EASE Fund’s CanToLearn, is an all-in-one learning and communication platform. It uses diverse online tools, including AI and gamification, to make mentoring easier for schools and organisations.

The bronze went to Newbie Trade (BTAP), which is a member of EdUHK’s 2023/24 INVESTED programme and a FinTech company, which provides stock selection signals and market trend forecasts for new traders, using machine learning.

The medal-winning teams won direct admission to the HKSTP Ideation Programme, as well as entrepreneurial support and funding to help them make their innovations a reality.

This was the second year that EdUHK co-organised the competition. Professor Ken Yung Kin-lam (Associate Vice President - Research), joined as the officiating VIP, and Dr Steve Mung Wai-yin (Research Assistant Professor, KTSO) acts as mentor and provides professional advice and valuable insight to all Techathon+ teams.