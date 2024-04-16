Alcarbo – Farming Microalgae for Carbon Capture to Help Achieve Carbon Neutrality

This start-up company was selected as one of the top 30 start-ups at “JUMPSTARTER 2023”, presented by the Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, and was awarded the “Environmental Impact Award” at the Global Pitch Competition at the same tech event. Through HK Tech 300, it was also supported by the Incubation Programme of Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation. The company is applying for carbon credit certification on the international carbon transaction platform for the related technologies, with the aim of promoting carbon reduction worldwide through carbon credit transactions.

Alcarbo was founded in 2022 by Mr Nelson Ng Pok-him and Mr Rex Cheung Yan-chu, both PhD students in CityU’s Department of Infectious Diseases and Public Health, and Mr Bill Chan Kwan-wai, Research Assistant in the same department. Nelson has been passionate about the ocean since he was a little boy. He started a seafood trade business with his older family members and came into contact with companies involved in fisheries, algae farms and microbials. He received a bachelor’s degree in aquaculture in Taiwan and a master’s degree in aquatic pathology in Scotland and returned to Hong Kong after graduation. He joined CityU and studied in a PhD degree programme in the Department of Infectious Diseases and Public Health while working as a research assistant carrying out scientific research on microalgae.

Rex and Bill studied molecular biology and microbiology. One day, the three young men chatted in the laboratory and wondered, “Isn't it the time to make use of technology to help achieve carbon reduction in the face of global warming?” This was how the idea of establishing Alcarbo came up, and they gradually realised it with the support of HK Tech 300.