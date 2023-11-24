EdUHK Wins First iENA 2023 Gold Medal

The Education University of Hong Kong (EdUHK) has won four awards including its first-ever Gold Medal at the International Trade Fair “Ideas-Inventions-New Products” 2023, held in Nuremberg, Germany. EdUHK is the only university in Hong Kong to win gold at this year's event, making the University’s achievement particularly noteworthy.
iENA serves as a global hotspot for inventors and innovative minds to present their ideas, inventions, and new products. In the 2023 trade fair, held between 28 and 30 October 2023, 500 inventions from 30 countries and regions were showcased.
Dr Steve Mung Wai-yin, Research Assistant Professor of the Research and Development Office won the Gold Medal in the Safety category, with his pioneering ‘Fall Detection System for Smart City’. The University also claimed bronze awards in the Greentech, Chemistry, and EdTech categories, demonstrating its commitment to sustainable and educational innovation.
Award-winning Projects
|Project Name
|Principal Investigator(s)
|Description
|Medal
|Fall Detection System for Smart City
|Dr Steve Mung Wai-yin, Research Assistant Professor at the Research and Development Office
|Falling in a private area can mean there is no immediate treatment, which can prove fatal. A smart fall detection system has been developed to detect people’s status in private areas, such as accessible toilets, and prevent delayed treatment. This originated system includes the server and on-site fall detection hardware which are connected by Narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) technology. The hardware includes a microcontroller unit and two thermal sensors. The server can then calculate the data detected by the thermal sensor and send alert signals to the backend user for detection of abnormalities.
|Gold Medal
|Audio-Tactile Chinese Characters: Bringing Multisensory & Novel Learning Experience to People with Visual Impairment and Special Needs
|Dr Hung Keung,
Associate Professor at the Department of Cultural and Creative Arts
|Chinese radicals in several 3D tactile character models allow students to experience the structural formation of Chinese characters through touch and sound. This multi-sensory learning kit is designed to break visual and social learning barriers, especially for people with visual impairment or special needs.
|Bronze Medal
|Nano-Sensor System for Meat and Seafood Monitoring
|Professor Stephen Chow Cheuk-fai, Professor (Practice) at the Department of Science and Environmental Studies
|A food monitoring device that offers a new and convenient way to monitor food safety, with a series of chemo sensors to detect the chemical substance released from rotting food.
|Bronze Medal
|Rapid Quantification of Microplastics Using Total Organic Carbon Analysis with Simple Sample Pretreatment
|Dr Tsang Yiu-fai, Associate Professor at the Department of Science and Environmental Studies
|An all-in-one semi-automatic sample pre-treatment device that can efficiently and accurately quantify microplastic abundance in water and slug samples.
|Bronze Medal