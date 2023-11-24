EdUHK Wins First iENA 2023 Gold Medal

iENA serves as a global hotspot for inventors and innovative minds to present their ideas, inventions, and new products. In the 2023 trade fair, held between 28 and 30 October 2023, 500 inventions from 30 countries and regions were showcased.

Dr Steve Mung Wai-yin, Research Assistant Professor of the Research and Development Office won the Gold Medal in the Safety category, with his pioneering ‘Fall Detection System for Smart City’. The University also claimed bronze awards in the Greentech, Chemistry, and EdTech categories, demonstrating its commitment to sustainable and educational innovation.

Award-winning Projects