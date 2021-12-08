EDUtech Malaysia 2022

Featuring 100+ renowned and inspirational speakers from across the country, the festival will be broadcasting LIVE ONLINE to you in both English and Malay. Enjoy 2 days of K-12 and Higher Education content, featuring presentations, panel discussions, and townhalls to virtually discuss the role of technology in education. We will also be featuring a virtual exhibition hall where educators could explore cutting-edge technologies aimed at achieving institutional goals.

Join us online from the comfort and safety of your home or institutions, either live or watch the sessions on-demand.

Admission is free for all to attend.

Get your free pass now at: www.terrapinn.com/edutechmsia-2022